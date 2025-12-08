CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff David Isom, right, congratulates Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe following Wolfe’s assumption of responsibility ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)