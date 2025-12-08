CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach speaks during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)