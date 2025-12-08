CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The audience salutes for the national anthem during the assumption of responsibility ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)