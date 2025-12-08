CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, congratulates Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe during Wolfe’s assumption of responsibility ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)