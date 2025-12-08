Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, congratulates Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe during Wolfe’s assumption of responsibility ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9430710
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-LE393-1283
|Resolution:
|4325x3460
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.