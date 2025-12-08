Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach stand during Wolfe’s assumption of responsibility ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 8, 2025. Wolfe succeeded Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi as the 21st CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:58
    Photo ID: 9430708
    VIRIN: 251208-F-LE393-1153
    Resolution: 5809x3873
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility
    CMSAF Wolfe assumption of responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF
    CMSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download