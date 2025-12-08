Alpha Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessica Garcia, a drill instructor with Alpha Company 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observes recruits to navigate an obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)