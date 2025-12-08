Alpha Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. David Na (left) and Rct. Lenin Rintado, recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigate through an obstical as they conduct the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)