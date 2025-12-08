Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Confidence Course [Image 24 of 24]

    Alpha Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigates through on objective as he conducts the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

