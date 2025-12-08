Alpha Company Confidence Course

Rct. Parker Torres (left) and Rct. Ashton Irvin, recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigates through on objective as they conduct the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
