Alpha Company Confidence Course

Rct. Dawson Walsh, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, navigates through an obstacle as he conducts the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)