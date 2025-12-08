Alpha Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conducts Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques before conducting an obstacle during the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 8, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)