374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, taxis down the flightline during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)