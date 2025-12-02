Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25 [Image 1 of 7]

    374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 44th Aerial Port Squadron arrive with bundles to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Operation Christmas Drop
    C130J Super Hercules
    Cargo loading
    Humanitarian assistance
    OCD25

