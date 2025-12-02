374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 44th Aerial Port Squadron arrive with bundles to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)