374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kadeem Warren, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmaster, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules to receive bundles during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. Airmen loaded bundles for airdrop as part of the annual humanitarian effort and demonstrated Agile Combat Employment across the Indo-Pacific to bring aid, unity, and goodwill to remote island communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)