374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosia Lavata’i and Staff Sgt. Kadeem Warren 374th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmasters, securing bundles on a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 is the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9426280
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-SL055-1455
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
