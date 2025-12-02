374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosia Lavata’i and Staff Sgt. Kadeem Warren 374th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmasters, securing bundles on a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 is the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)