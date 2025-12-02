Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25 [Image 5 of 7]

    374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosia Lavata’i and Staff Sgt. Kadeem Warren 374th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmasters, securing bundles on a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 is the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Operation Christmas Drop
    C130J Super Hercules
    Cargo loading
    Humanitarian assistance
    OCD25

