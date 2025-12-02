374 AEW load up holiday cheer for OCD25

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 44th Aerial Port Squadron and 374th Air Expeditionary Wing load bundles onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2025. OCD25 continues to be an important annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 03:15
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
