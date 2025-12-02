U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, is photographed next to a portrait of his grandfather after a dedication ceremony held at the Aloha Conference Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025. Sindle donated a collection of World War II artifacts that belonged to his grandfather, Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather's WWII Artifacts for Remembrance
