    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance [Image 6 of 6]

    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, is photographed next to a portrait of his grandfather after a dedication ceremony held at the Aloha Conference Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025. Sindle donated a collection of World War II artifacts that belonged to his grandfather, Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 03:18
    Photo ID: 9424778
    VIRIN: 251202-A-AI704-3042
    Resolution: 3230x2153
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: ELKHART, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

    USARPAC
    legacy
    94th AAMDC
    firstlineofdefense
    251st Coast Artillery

