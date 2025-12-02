Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance [Image 1 of 6]

    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, reads a poem at a Remembrance Ceremony held at the historic Fort Kamehameha, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Sindle donated a collection of World War II artifacts that belonged to his grandfather, Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

