    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance [Image 2 of 6]

    Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A collection of World War II artifacts belonging to Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor, were donated by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, to the 94th AAMDC. These priceless items will now inspire Soldiers and visitors at the 94th AAMDC museum for years to come. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

