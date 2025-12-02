Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A collection of World War II artifacts belonging to Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor, were donated by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, to the 94th AAMDC. These priceless items will now inspire Soldiers and visitors at the 94th AAMDC museum for years to come. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)