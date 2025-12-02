Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance

Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, is photographed...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, 94th AAMDC G34 Protection NCOIC, is photographed next to a portrait of his grandfather after a dedication ceremony held at the Aloha Conference Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025. Sindle donated a collection of World War II artifacts that belonged to his grandfather, Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, a Soldier who stood his ground with the 251st Coast Artillery Battalion after the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii— U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) stood at the foot of the historic Fort Kamehameha flagpole, December 5, 2025, as they participated in a ceremony honoring the heroes of Pearl Harbor and their enduring sacrifice. Among those paying tribute was Staff Sgt. Ryan Sindle, a 94th AAMDC air defender, whose connection to the remembrance ceremony runs deeper than duty alone.





For Sindle, this year’s remembrance was not simply a moment to reflect on his unit’s past, but a chance to honor his own bloodline. Sindle’s grandfather, Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, served as an air defender on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Eighty-four years later, his grandson now serves in the same unit while doing his best to carry forward the legacy his grandfather left for him. A legacy built on service, sacrifice, and resilience.





Although the unit has transformed and modernized since the attack, the heart of its mission, spirit, and of those who defended Oahu on that fateful morning endures in Soldiers like Sindle.





“Growing up, I always knew my grandfather served during Pearl Harbor,” Sindle said. “But standing here today, wearing the uniform, serving in the same unit structure he once did, makes that history feel alive. It’s like walking in his footsteps,” said Sindle.





Sindle’s grandfather enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 17, 1941. As a private, he served in the Artillery Corps and was stationed in Hawaii six months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. When he arrived, he was assigned to D Battery, 251st Coast Artillery Battalion as a 3-inch gun crew member at Camp Malakole, located on the southwestern part of Oahu. At the time, their mission was to provide air defense for the neighboring U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Ewa, Barber’s Point, Pearl Harbor as well as other sites on the island.





Sindle revealed that his grandfather was supposed to go to the U.S.S. Arizona, the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor, but was at a cafe eating breakfast that same morning.





“It’s very surreal,” said Sindle, “If he hadn’t sat down to eat breakfast at that cafe, I would not be here.”





To commemorate his grandfather’s service at that crucial moment in America’s history, Sindle decided to donate his WWII-era uniform and a collection of preserved photographs to the 94th AAMDC museum for display. These carefully kept items that Sindle once discovered as a kid inside his grandfather’s war chest, will be shown for all future generations to see. These artifacts offer a tangible window into a young Soldier’s life in 1941, signifying Pvt. Sindle’s sacrifice and courage as he earned his place in history.





“These items have been in my family for decades,” Sindle shared. “Donating them isn’t about letting go. It’s about sharing who he was with the people who carry on his mission today.”





The photographs Sindle donated, reveals a more intimate insight into his grandfather’s time in service. Showing a young Pvt. Sindle in uniform, surrounded by fellow Soldiers, like faces frozen in time, not knowing that they would soon be a generation bound together by sudden conflict and loss. Now that Staff Sgt. Sindle is serving in the same unit as his grandfather once did, those moments can now be linked to present day, helping to bridge history with the lives of today’s air defenders.





“When I was little, my father and I always talked about visiting Pearl Harbor, because we knew he was here.” Sindle added.





Leadership within the 94th AAMDC emphasized how unique and meaningful this connection is.





“Not many Soldiers can say they serve in the same lineage as their grandparents, especially one who was present during an event as monumental as Pearl Harbor,” said Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th AAMDC commanding general. “It speaks to the enduring strength of military families and the heritage that inspires our force.”





As the ceremony unfolded at Fort Kamehameha, steps away from where Sindle’s grandfather once stood as a young Soldier, the weight of the moment was not lost on Sindle. During the Remembrance ceremony, Sindle recited a poem honoring all Soldiers lost on that fateful day. He will take his place among fellow Soldiers, honoring not only his grandfather’s legacy, but the thousands of heroes whose sacrifices laid the foundation for today’s 94th AAMDC mission.





Sindle’s grandfather was discharged from the Army on June 17, 1945, after four years of honorable service. He received the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster as well as Campaign Medals for his service in the Pacific during the war.





“This isn’t just history,” Sindle said quietly. “It’s personal and it’s an honor to continue what he started. I originally joined the Army to travel but I ended up following my grandfather’s footsteps.”





With Sindle participating in this ceremony, the past and present come together, grandfather and grandson, Pearl Harbor air defender and modern air defender, united across time by service their nation. Through his gift, his grief, and his gratitude, Staff Sgt. Sindle ensured the legacy of Pvt. Lloyd Sindle endures, inspiring future generations to remember, reflect, and carry the torch of selfless duty forward.





Currently, the 94th AAMDC is the Pacific’s premier theater air defense command providing integrated air and missile defense through advanced technology, joint-cooperation, and strategic deterrence. It continues to safeguard the region against emerging aerial threats and supports readiness across a complex operational environment. The command is currently headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.