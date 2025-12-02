U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, reads the placard of the uniform display during a dedication ceremony at the Aloha Conference Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025. The 94th AAMDC received numerous artifacts that were donated to the 94th AAMDC museum by the Sindle family. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather's WWII Artifacts for Remembrance
