Portrait of U.S. Army Pvt. Lloyd Sindle, 251st Coast Artillery Battalion Crew Member. (Courtesy Photo)
|12.05.2025
|12.06.2025 03:18
|9424775
|251205-Z-ZZ999-1111
|1196x1568
|252.94 KB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|ELKHART, INDIANA, US
|3
|0
Preserving History: 94th AAMDC Soldier Donates Grandfather’s WWII Artifacts for Remembrance
