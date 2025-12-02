U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, conduct security during a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise increased the interoperability and bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)