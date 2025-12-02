Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise [Image 7 of 16]

    U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

    U.S. EMBASSY, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), secure a perimeter during a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise validated crisis response actions, and improved bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan) (This photo has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring out identification.)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    VIRIN: 251205-A-DL184-1007
    Location: U.S. EMBASSY, PANAMA CITY, PA
    socsouth
    U.S. Embassy Panama
    Panama Canal
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

