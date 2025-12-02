Members of the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), conducts security of a perimeter during a Crisis Response Exercise at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise increased the interoperability and bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9424451
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-DL184-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|U.S. EMBASSY, PANAMA CITY, PA
This work, U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.