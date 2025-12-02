U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), utilizes communication devices during a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise increased the interoperability and bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9424453
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-DL184-1001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|U.S. EMBASSY, PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.