U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

A member of the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), carries a simulated defused-explosive device during a Crisis Response Exercise at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise increased the interoperability and bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)