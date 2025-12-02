U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), patrol for hostile elements during a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise validated crisis response actions, and improved bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan) (This photo has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring out identification.)