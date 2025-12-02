2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, incoming USAFADS “Thunderbirds” commander, gives remarks at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Prevendar will serve as the Commander/Leader of the Thunderbirds, “Thunderbird 1,” for the 2026-2027 show seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
THUNDERBIRDS WELCOME NEW COMMANDER
