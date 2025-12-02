THUNDERBIRDS WELCOME NEW COMMANDER Your browser does not support the audio element.

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nevada--The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” welcomed Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar as its 41st Commander/Leader at Nellis Air Force Base on Dec. 5, 2025.

Prevendar, a command pilot with over 3300 flights hours, takes command of the 135-person squadron that plans and presents precision aerial maneuvers to exhibit the capabilities of the F-16 and the high degree of professional skill required to operate those aircraft. As Thunderbird 1, he flies the #1 jet and leads the Thunderbirds’ signature flying formations to inspire communities across the world.

“To the 135 members of this incredible team, the United States Air Force “Thunderbirds,” thank you for the legacy you carry, the mission you live and the trust you’ve already shown me,” said Prevendar. “It’s the honor of my life to step into this role, and it’s not something I take lightly.”

Prevendar previously served as the Commander’s Action Group Chief for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central Command), where he synchronized strategic communication, operational messaging, and senior-leader engagements across the 20-nation area of responsibility. His career reflects a wide breadth of experience and exceptional leadership, with assignments in Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, and Headquarters Air Force.

“This team runs on Blind Trust…between teammates—between crews— between every person who makes this mission possible. That trust is built not just off skill, but on respect, on character, and knowing that no matter the pressure, we show up for each other every day,” said Prevendar. “This mission is about more than just maneuvers, it’s about meaning. It’s about showing the world that excellence isn’t luck—it’s forged. This hope is worth protecting, showing trust can be earned, and that impossible things happen every day, especially when people work together with Blind Trust and their total unwavering commitment.

Prevendar assumed command from Col. Nathan Malafa, who served as Thunderbird 1 for the 2024-2025 show seasons. Malafa led the team through 125 aerial demonstrations in 59 locations. The team had the honor of performing high-profile flyovers at Super Bowl LVIII, Daytona 500, Indy 500 and the USAFA Graduation.

“There is no other group I would rather execute this mission with, E-4 thru 0-5, civilians and contractor. And there’s no other team I’d trust with my life more— in training, airshows or combat,” said Malafa. “I’m so proud of you all and you inspire me for what is to come. Continuing representing the very best of what America has to offer.”

Prevendar will serve as Thunderbird 1, for the 2026-2027 air show seasons. The team’s 2026 schedule is expected to be released next week and can be found here: https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/schedule.