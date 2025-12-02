2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Malafa, left, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, and Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, incoming USAFADS “Thunderbirds” commander, smile during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. America’s “Ambassadors in Blue” fly demonstrations across the country each season, visiting over 30 show sites annually and demonstrating unparalleled pride and precision alongside the incredible capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)