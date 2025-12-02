U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Nathan Malafa, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Malafa served as the Commander/Leader of the Thunderbirds, “Thunderbird 1,” for the 2024-2025 show seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9424361
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-AW481-1106
|Resolution:
|6268x4179
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS
THUNDERBIRDS WELCOME NEW COMMANDER
