2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Nathan Malafa, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Malafa served as the Commander/Leader of the Thunderbirds, “Thunderbird 1,” for the 2024-2025 show seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)