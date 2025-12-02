Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, incoming USAFADS “Thunderbirds” commander, at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Prevendar brings a distinguished record, including more than 3,300 flight hours and 1,000 combat hours, his distinguished career includes service in operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, Freedom’s Sentinel, Resolute Support, Prosperity Guardian, Rough Rider and Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

