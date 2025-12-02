2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, incoming USAFADS “Thunderbirds” commander, at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Prevendar brings a distinguished record, including more than 3,300 flight hours and 1,000 combat hours, his distinguished career includes service in operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, Freedom’s Sentinel, Resolute Support, Prosperity Guardian, Rough Rider and Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)