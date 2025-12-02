2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Malafa, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, gives outgoing remarks at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Malafa retired from the Air Force, concluding his USAFADS “Thunderbird” assignment with over 3,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9424360
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-AW481-1079
|Resolution:
|6886x4591
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
THUNDERBIRDS WELCOME NEW COMMANDER
