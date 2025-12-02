Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Malafa, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, gives outgoing remarks at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Malafa retired from the Air Force, concluding his USAFADS “Thunderbird” assignment with over 3,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    THUNDERBIRDS WELCOME NEW COMMANDER

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Thunderbirds

