2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Malafa, outgoing U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander, gives outgoing remarks at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. Malafa retired from the Air Force, concluding his USAFADS “Thunderbird” assignment with over 3,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)