Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels specialist, (left) and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Mesembourg, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels specialist, (right) discusses hot-pit refueling operations during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. This joint training exercises hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)