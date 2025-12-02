Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 7 of 7]

    Marauder Shield 26.1

    KUWAIT

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels specialist, (left) and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Mesembourg, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels specialist, (right) discusses hot-pit refueling operations during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. This joint training exercises hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9422461
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-BB071-1901
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: KW
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Shield
    MS26.1

