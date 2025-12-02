Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 3 of 7]

    Marauder Shield 26.1

    KUWAIT

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Allen, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels specialist, drags a fuel hose to the jet during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. This included joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

