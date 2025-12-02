Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Benjamin Fuller, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing crew chief, lifts a fuel hose to the jet during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. This included joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)