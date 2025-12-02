Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft receives fuel during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivers speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, when air refueling is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)