Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 was focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9422458
|VIRIN:
|251111-Z-BB071-1493
|Resolution:
|5522x3681
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.