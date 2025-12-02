Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 was focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)