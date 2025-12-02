Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 5 of 7]

    Marauder Shield 26.1

    KUWAIT

    11.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 was focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9422458
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-BB071-1493
    Resolution: 5522x3681
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Shield
    MS26.1

