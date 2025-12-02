Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. The exercise focused on integrating Kuwaiti Command and Control systems and shaping regional airspace management. This enhanced command and control integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nate Wingate)