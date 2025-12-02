Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder Shield 26.1 [Image 1 of 7]

    Marauder Shield 26.1

    KUWAIT

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. The exercise focused on integrating Kuwaiti Command and Control systems and shaping regional airspace management. This enhanced command and control integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nate Wingate)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9422453
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-YH622-1006
    Resolution: 6909x4606
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: KW
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Shield
    MS26.1

