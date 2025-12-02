USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army senior leaders assist one another through narrow-framed obstacles during the early-morning winter obstacle course at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The session included rope-assisted ascents, water crossings, and complex maneuver tasks under winter conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)