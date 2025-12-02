Col. Timothy Meadors, Commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade, helps senior leaders ascend a wooden wall obstacle during a cold-weather PT session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Leaders relied on rope tethers, coordination, and shared effort to negotiate the icy structure. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9420808
|VIRIN:
|251204-D-XO165-7616
|Resolution:
|5077x3808
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS