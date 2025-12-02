USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Timothy Meadors, Commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade, helps senior leaders ascend a wooden wall obstacle during a cold-weather PT session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Leaders relied on rope tethers, coordination, and shared effort to negotiate the icy structure. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)