Command Sgt. Maj. Darrel E. Walls assists Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, U.S. Army Cadet Command, as he maneuvers through a suspended tunnel obstacle during a cold-weather PT session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Conducted the morning after USAREC’s elevation to a three-star command, the event tested senior leader readiness in snowy, low-temperature conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9420793
|VIRIN:
|251204-D-XO165-3888
|Resolution:
|4981x2802
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.