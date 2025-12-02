USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Darrel E. Walls assists Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, U.S. Army Cadet Command, as he maneuvers through a suspended tunnel obstacle during a cold-weather PT session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Conducted the morning after USAREC’s elevation to a three-star command, the event tested senior leader readiness in snowy, low-temperature conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)