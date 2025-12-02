Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, U.S. Army Cadet Command, climbs through a framed obstacle during the winter obstacle course at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The event challenged leaders to maintain readiness and composure despite snow, cold temperatures, and physically demanding tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9420819
|VIRIN:
|251204-D-XO165-2047
|Resolution:
|4696x3522
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.