USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, U.S. Army Cadet Command, climbs through a framed obstacle during the winter obstacle course at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The event challenged leaders to maintain readiness and composure despite snow, cold temperatures, and physically demanding tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)