Command Sgt. Maj. Christian G. Davis, Command Sergeant Major of the 100th Training Division, exits a snow-covered tunnel obstacle during the Senior Leader Obstacle Course PT Session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The course challenged leaders to navigate icy terrain, water crossings, and multiple winter obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9420805
|VIRIN:
|251204-D-XO165-2783
|Resolution:
|4777x3583
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.