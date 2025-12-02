USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Christian G. Davis, Command Sergeant Major of the 100th Training Division, exits a snow-covered tunnel obstacle during the Senior Leader Obstacle Course PT Session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The course challenged leaders to navigate icy terrain, water crossings, and multiple winter obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)