USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Col. Wes Wilhite, Brigade Commander, 3rd Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command, pushes through a frozen tunnel obstacle as fellow leaders provide support during the USAREC Senior Leader Obstacle Course PT Session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The event emphasized teamwork and mental resilience under harsh winter conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)