KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Cortez Pree, Post Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, gives opening remarks during a Navy birthday cake-cutting event at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) headquarters on Kadena Air Base, October 22, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Veterans of Foreign Wars Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday at Fleet Activities Okinawa, by PO2 Zachary Guth