Kadena Base Exchange hosts Navy birthday cake cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

Mark Stopani, Military Clothing Store Manager, gives opening remarks during a U.S. Navy 250th birthday cake cutting event at the Base Exchange on Kadena Air Base, October 14, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)