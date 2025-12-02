Kadena Base Exchange hosts Navy birthday cake cutting

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO),center right, Air Force Col. Jason Beck, Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Pacific Region Commander, right, Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Terry, AAFES Pacific Senior Enlisted Advisor, center left, Mark Stopani, Military Clothing Store Manager, center, and Kristine Cowley, Okinawa Consolidated Exchange General Manager, cut a ceremonial cake during a U.S. Navy 250th birthday cake cutting event at the Base Exchange on Kadena Air Base, October 14, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9420446
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-DN657-2032
|Resolution:
|8033x5355
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
