    Veterans of Foreign Wars Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 6 of 6]

    Veterans of Foreign Wars Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday at Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Earl Murray, MWR Director, left, and Cortez Pree, Cortez Pree, Post Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, center, pass a slice of cake to Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Tayla Smith, from Flint, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, during a cake-cutting event at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, October 22, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:00
    Photo ID: 9420449
    VIRIN: 251022-N-DN657-1030
    Resolution: 7426x4945
    Size: 876.49 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FLINT, MICHIGAN, US
