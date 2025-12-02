Veterans of Foreign Wars Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday at Fleet Activities Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Earl Murray, MWR Director, left, and Cortez Pree, Cortez Pree, Post Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, center, pass a slice of cake to Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Tayla Smith, from Flint, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, during a cake-cutting event at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, October 22, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)